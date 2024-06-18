Court sentences man to 12 years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping minor niece

The Rohini Court in Delhi has awarded a man 12 years rigorous jail sentence for kidnapping and raping his minor niece. This matter pertains to an FIR lodged in Ashok Vihar police station in 2017.

The court said that the proposition that children are the safest with family and known persons has turned out to be a myth due to persons like the convict who indulged in such abominable offences with children in their own family and in this case with his niece. Special (POCSO) Sushil Bala Dagar sentenced the convict to a 12-year rigorous jail term under section 6 of the POCSO Act on June 5.

The court has also sentenced him to 10 years for the offence under section 366 ( kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her into marriage) and seven years for the offence under section 363 (kidnapping) IPC. The court has also imposed a total fine of Rs 65000 for all offences.

The court has awarded a compensation of Rs 10.50 lakh to the victim who is 24 years married woman and has three children. The court said, "The victim has been subjected to aggravated penetrative sexual assault and mental as well as physical trauma. As a result of the said incident not only the victim but her entire family members have been subjected to humiliation and insult by society and the incident has left a grave impact on her mental, physical and emotional well-being for which she needs financial support."

"Home is known as the safest place in the world for children. The persons in a shared household are regarded as the most trusted persons. But with the increase in the crimes against women, the crime against children in the form of incest rape has come to light," the court said in an order passed on June 5. It further said, "Children are falling victim to sexual offences done by their family member, relative, teacher, acquaintance, etc. Being innocent of their age; both boys and girls are abused. When there is a predator in the family, who shall protect!"

The court clarified that it is the responsibility of society as a whole to take care of its children and to protect them from their physiological and psychological exploitation at the hands of the sexual abusers. The children of the present day are future of the society. The interest of the vulnerable child needs to be protected for a healthy, developed and vibrant society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)