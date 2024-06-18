UN Expert Urges Global Solidarity Amid Eid ul-Adha for Addressing Global Challenges

The UN Independent Expert on international solidarity, Cecilia Bailliet, has issued a poignant call for global unity as millions of Muslims worldwide prepare to observe Eid ul-Adha, a time of generosity and solidarity with the less fortunate.

Bailliet emphasized that amidst ongoing wars and violent conflicts worldwide, the global community faces a critical moment where solidarity among all peoples is essential to achieving peace and security. She underscored the urgent need for fostering trust and mutual respect between States and non-State actors to promote sustainable development, human rights, and lasting peace.

Highlighting the pivotal role of young people in advocating for change, Bailliet stressed the significance of expanding political participation across diverse international solidarity efforts. She called for enhanced international responses to a spectrum of global challenges, including health crises, climate change, forced migration, poverty, structural discrimination, and violence.

Bailliet further emphasized the imperative of addressing inequities both between and within states, advocating for the removal of structural obstacles that perpetuate global inequalities. She urged for the promotion of intercultural dialogue, community diversity, compassion, and inclusive practices to ensure a sustainable future for all.

In conclusion, Bailliet's message resonates with the spirit of Eid ul-Adha, urging nations and individuals alike to unite in solidarity and collaboration to confront and overcome the multifaceted challenges facing humanity today.