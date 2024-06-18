Wärtsilä Unveils World's First Hydrogen-Ready Engine Power Plant

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wärtsilä made a groundbreaking announcement: the launch of the world's first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant. This innovation is set to pave the way for future net-zero power systems, aligned with targets to drastically reduce emissions by 2050.

The IEA World Energy Outlook 2023 highlights that hydrogen will be integral to future power systems, with projections showing a necessity for 51 Mt by 2050. Wärtsilä's new technology intends to fulfil this demand by using hydrogen-based fuels to enable 100% renewable power systems.

Anders Lindberg, President of Wärtsilä Energy, remarked, "Our hydrogen-ready engines represent a milestone in our journey towards a fully decarbonised energy sector." TÜV SÜD has certified the concept, which will be ready for orders in 2025, signaling a significant leap in sustainable technology.

