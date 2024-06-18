Left Menu

Ghana's Economy Grows 4.7% in Q1 2024 Amidst Debt Restructuring Talks

Ghana's economy saw a 4.7% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2024, driven primarily by the industry and services sectors, according to government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim. The country, which defaulted on most of its external debt in 2022, is resuming debt restructuring talks on $13 billion international bonds this week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:08 IST
Ghana's Economy Grows 4.7% in Q1 2024 Amidst Debt Restructuring Talks

Ghana's economy grew 4.7% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Samuel Kobina Annim, the government statistician said the first quarter growth rate was driven by strong performance in industry and services sectors. The gold-, oil- and cocoa-producer and its

bondholders will restart talks this week to hash out a debt restructuring deal on $13 billion of international bonds.

The west African nation defaulted on most of its $30 billion in external debt in 2022, weighed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and rapid global interest rate hikes that boosted borrowing costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024