Airbus H145 Takes Flight in India's Offshore Energy Sector

Airbus Helicopters on Tuesday introduced its H145 helicopter to the domestic energy market, partnering with Heligo Charters for a breakthrough launch.

This entry into offshore operations comes half a year after Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd (HCPL) inked a comprehensive by-the-hour services agreement with Airbus to procure six H145 helicopters within this year.

HCPL, an Indian operator known for providing both onshore and offshore helicopter support, will utilize these aircraft to ferry personnel and essential materials to offshore oil and gas facilities, notably those managed by ONGC. The first of these helicopters has commenced operations, Airbus Helicopters confirmed at the unveiling event.

''Today is a historic day for the H145 in India as it pioneers offshore transportation services for the nation's energy sector,'' stated Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia.

He noted that Heligo Charters is the inaugural customer of the H145 for oil and gas services in the country.

As the latest addition to Airbus' twin-engine rotorcraft lineup, the H145 is engineered for superior mission capability and adaptability, especially in high and hot conditions, the company highlighted.

Its compact design paired with a large, adaptable cabin makes it well-suited for maneuvering in challenging environments such as oil and gas platforms, Airbus Helicopters said.

''The H145 offers a technological advantage and unparalleled reliability, boosting operational efficiency. Our choice of the five-bladed model underscores our dedication to providing top-tier services in the Indian offshore sector, ensuring both safety and performance,'' said Nayan Jagjeevan, Chairman and Managing Director of HCPL.

