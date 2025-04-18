Left Menu

Unauthorized Drone Incident Sparks Security Concerns at ONGC Lab

An unidentified individual has been booked for flying a drone over ONGC's process lab, a prohibited area in Uran, Navi Mumbai. The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mumbai Police Act. Authorities discovered the drone on April 16 and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:37 IST
Unauthorized Drone Incident Sparks Security Concerns at ONGC Lab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Navi Mumbai are investigating an unauthorized drone sighting behind the process lab of ONGC, located in Uran, following an incident that raised serious security concerns. The area is known to be restricted, making this a critical offense.

A police official stated the presence of the drone was discovered at approximately 4:45pm on April 16. Subsequently, a case has been registered against an unidentified individual under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mumbai Police Act, citing disobedience to lawful orders.

The ongoing investigation aims to identify the person responsible for operating the drone, as officials emphasize the gravity of maintaining security protocols in sensitive zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025