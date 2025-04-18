Unauthorized Drone Incident Sparks Security Concerns at ONGC Lab
An unidentified individual has been booked for flying a drone over ONGC's process lab, a prohibited area in Uran, Navi Mumbai. The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mumbai Police Act. Authorities discovered the drone on April 16 and an investigation is underway.
Authorities in Navi Mumbai are investigating an unauthorized drone sighting behind the process lab of ONGC, located in Uran, following an incident that raised serious security concerns. The area is known to be restricted, making this a critical offense.
A police official stated the presence of the drone was discovered at approximately 4:45pm on April 16. Subsequently, a case has been registered against an unidentified individual under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mumbai Police Act, citing disobedience to lawful orders.
The ongoing investigation aims to identify the person responsible for operating the drone, as officials emphasize the gravity of maintaining security protocols in sensitive zones.
