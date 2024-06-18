Sunil Jaglan's Campaign Against Patriarchy: 'Ehsaas ka Software'
Activist Sunil Jaglan has launched the 'Ehsaas ka Software' campaign aimed at eradicating patriarchy and promoting women's rights. The initiative, operational in 144 Indian villages, involves celebrating the birth of girls, ensuring their health and education, and engaging men to fight gender norms.
- Country:
- India
Activist Sunil Jaglan, known for his 'Selfie with Daughter' initiative, has launched a new campaign to combat deep-seated patriarchal norms and secure women's rights in society. Named 'Ehsaas ka Software,' the campaign aims to create gender equality by dismantling the 'patriarchal virus' affecting Indian women from birth.
The campaign has been rolled out across 144 villages and focuses on celebrating the birth of girls, ensuring their proper nutrition, health services, and early education. 'Discrimination against girl children begins at birth,' said Jaglan, emphasizing the need to celebrate girls' births by placing nameplates on front doors and opening bank accounts in their names.
Additionally, the campaign addresses women's health by educating adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene and ensuring access to sanitary products. To mark International Yoga Day on June 21, the initiative will host sessions to address women's health issues through yoga, aiming for holistic well-being.
