Siddaramaiah's Fiery Rally Encounter: A Political Showdown
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, during a protest rally, lost his cool when allegedly BJP workers disrupted his speech. Despite attempts by Congress leaders to calm him, Siddaramaiah called out the police for action and condemned BJP. Deputy CM Shivakumar later warned BJP against such disturbances.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visibly upset, raised his hand at a police officer during a protest rally after allegedly BJP-affiliated individuals attempted to disrupt his address. The incident occurred as the group brandished black flags and shouted slogans, prompting Siddaramaiah to demand police intervention.
Despite interventions from AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Law Minister H K Patil, the CM continued to denounce the BJP and RSS, accusing them of trying to divide society. He emphasized the Congress's resilience against such provocations and condemned the disruptions.
Following the rally, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar issued a stern warning to the BJP, threatening to block their events if such conduct persisted. He urged the BJP to rectify their approach, asserting that the Congress was prepared to counteract any disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siddaramaiah
- BJP
- protest
- rally
- Karnataka
- Shivakumar
- Congress
- disruption
- police
- reaction
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Reservation Debate
Congress Demands Transparency: Calls for CAG Audit on Fuel Excise Duty Hikes
Kapil Sibal Accuses Government of Using ED to Suppress Congress
Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate
Political Tensions Rise Amid Allegations of 'Appeasement Tactics' in Murshidabad and Karnataka