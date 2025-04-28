Left Menu

Siddaramaiah's Fiery Rally Encounter: A Political Showdown

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, during a protest rally, lost his cool when allegedly BJP workers disrupted his speech. Despite attempts by Congress leaders to calm him, Siddaramaiah called out the police for action and condemned BJP. Deputy CM Shivakumar later warned BJP against such disturbances.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visibly upset, raised his hand at a police officer during a protest rally after allegedly BJP-affiliated individuals attempted to disrupt his address. The incident occurred as the group brandished black flags and shouted slogans, prompting Siddaramaiah to demand police intervention.

Despite interventions from AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Law Minister H K Patil, the CM continued to denounce the BJP and RSS, accusing them of trying to divide society. He emphasized the Congress's resilience against such provocations and condemned the disruptions.

Following the rally, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar issued a stern warning to the BJP, threatening to block their events if such conduct persisted. He urged the BJP to rectify their approach, asserting that the Congress was prepared to counteract any disturbances.

