Airports in Patna, Vadodara receive bomb threats, security heightened

Security has been heightened at airports in Gujarat's Vadodara and Bihar's Patna after bomb threat emails were received by the airport authorities on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:10 IST
Security heightened at Patna Airport after a bomb threat email. (Photo/ANI).
  Country:
  • India

Security has been heightened at airports in Gujarat's Vadodara and Bihar's Patna after bomb threat emails were received by the airport authorities on Tuesday. "A bomb threat email was received by Patna airport. Security heightened at the airport. Further details awaited," Patna Airport Director said.

Security was heightened at Vadodara airport after a bomb threat email was received by the airport authorities. RD Chauhan, Inspector, Harni PS, Vadodara said, "Confidential information was received after which teams of Police have been formed to take care of the security arrangements at the Airport."

"Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squads, Ambulance, Fire tenders have also reached the airport in Patna, RD Chauhan added. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May this year Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through email on Sunday, sending authorities at the respective establishments into a tizzy. After Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats through emails, Delhi police said that nothing suspicious was found.

"Nothing suspicious was found," police said. According to Delhi Police, IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account on Sunday afternoon. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

