"She will be able to serve country in more ways, raise people's issues...": Robert Vadra on Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad LS seat

With Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to make her electoral debut by contesting Lok Sabha bypoll from Wayanad, her husband Robert Vadra has said that she will be able to serve the country in more ways as an MP and will raise the issue of unemployment and those concerning farmers and women. Robert Vadra, a businessman, told ANI that Priyanka Gandhi has worked hard when she was not an MP, has grasped all issues, knows what people need and will raise their voice in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. He has decided to retain Raebareli, a traditional party stronghold, with the party deciding to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad. Vadra said both Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi have learnt from their father, Rajiv Gandhi, from their mother Sonia Gandhi, from their grandmother Indira Gandhi and other members of family.

He also accused former Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who represented Amethi in the previous Lok Sabha, of not addressing issues concerning women and "seeking to create an identity" by talking of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Vadra accused the BJP-led government of favouring a few industrialists.

"On entering Parliament, she (Priyanka Gandhi) will raise issues of farmers welfare, unemployment, women security, which the BJP doesn't raise...Smriti Irani never did anything for women, our women wrestlers...Priyanka will certainly voice people's concerns in Parliament," he said. He said people of Amethi and Raebareli want that the Gandhi family should be connected with them.

"The people of Amethi felt they made a mistake by giving Smriti Irani a chance as she did not work for development there. I am very happy that Rahul and Priyanka took the right decision to field Kishori Lal ji who has worked in Amethi for the last 40 years. Priyanka worked hard for both Rahu ji and Kishori Lalji," he said. Vadra said there was a demand that he contest from Amethi but the party took the right decision.

He alleged that Amethi did not see progress in the past five years. Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "They (people) felt that they will support any candidate from the Gandhi family. There was a big demand for me also and people said they will make me win with a big margin. Kishori Lalji also said that you should contest but I am very happy. Kishori Lalji has served Amethi for 40 years. Rahul and Priyanka took the right decision," Vadra said.

Vadra said he has campaigned in Amethi, Raibareli and Sultanpur areas from 1999. "I have got so much love from people. I have also worked hard and Priyanka's hard work has paid off. The pending works of the last five years will be done in Amethi. Soniaji worked very hard in Amethi. Rahul will take her thinking for the constituency, her plans forward," he said. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad at a special press conference on Monday. If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament - Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi said at the special press conference that she will contest the bypoll from Wayanad but her decades-old association with Amethi and Raebareli will continue. "I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Rae Bareli. We will both be present in Rae Bareli and Wayanad," Priyanka Gandhi said at the special press conference.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has lauded Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and called it the "right political decision." Congress leader Sachin Pilot extended greetings to party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on entering the poll battle from Kerala's Wayanad, stating that the people of the constituency would bless her and make her their voice. (ANI)

