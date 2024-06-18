Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Vision: Indian Food on Global Dining Tables

Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated his vision of seeing Indian food products on dining tables worldwide. Addressing the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, he highlighted initiatives like 'one district one product' and underscored the importance of women in agriculture. He also announced substantial financial support for farmers.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:44 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Vision: Indian Food on Global Dining Tables
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated a vision on Tuesday to have Indian food products grace dining tables around the globe. Speaking at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, Modi emphasized the need for self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds while becoming a leader in agricultural exports.

Modi praised successful local products like Banaras' 'Langda' mangoes, Jaunpur's radishes, and Ghazipur's lady fingers for making their way to international markets. He cited the 'one district one product' initiative and district-level hubs as catalysts for this achievement.

Highlighting the crucial role of women in agriculture, Modi introduced programs like Namo Drone Didi and Krishi Sakhi aimed at empowering women in farming. He concluded by announcing the release of the Rs 20,000-crore 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for over 9.26 crore farmers, along with other benefits

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024