Prime Minister Modi's Vision: Indian Food on Global Dining Tables

Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated a vision on Tuesday to have Indian food products grace dining tables around the globe. Speaking at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, Modi emphasized the need for self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds while becoming a leader in agricultural exports.

Modi praised successful local products like Banaras' 'Langda' mangoes, Jaunpur's radishes, and Ghazipur's lady fingers for making their way to international markets. He cited the 'one district one product' initiative and district-level hubs as catalysts for this achievement.

Highlighting the crucial role of women in agriculture, Modi introduced programs like Namo Drone Didi and Krishi Sakhi aimed at empowering women in farming. He concluded by announcing the release of the Rs 20,000-crore 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for over 9.26 crore farmers, along with other benefits

