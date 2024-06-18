Left Menu

SC adjourns plea of Punjab AAP MLA challenging his arrest by ED

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July 1 the hearing of a plea filed by Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July 1 the hearing of a plea filed by Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:45 IST
SC adjourns plea of Punjab AAP MLA challenging his arrest by ED
The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July 1 the hearing of a plea filed by Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti deferred the hearing of the case as counsel appearing for the ED sought adjournment.

The top court had earlier refused to grant interim bail to Punjab AAP MLA to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. On May 24, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed his plea challenging his arrest, thereafter, he approached the top court.

The CBI had conducted raids in May 2023 on premises linked to Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore. In September 2022, the ED had conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money laundering probe into the case and seized Rs 32 lakh in cash, some mobile phones and hard drives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024