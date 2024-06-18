"No one will be allowed to disrupt atmosphere of Devbhoomi": CM Dhami

After the murder of a real estate agent in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Tuesday that no matter how big or small the culprit, no one will be allowed to disrupt the atmosphere of Devbhoomi. "On the murder of a property dealer in Dobhal Chowk in the capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami bluntly said that whether the miscreant is small or big, no one will be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of Devbhoomi," as per the Uttarakhand CMO.

CM Dhami said that the government stands with the victim's family, adding that strict legal action has already been taken against the miscreants. "He said that the government stands with the victim's family. In such a situation, instructions have already been given to take strict legal action against the miscreants. Apart from this, a report has been sought on the illegal property and business of the miscreants," as per the CMO.

As per the Uttarakhand CMO, property dealer Ravi Badola was shot dead by miscreants near Dobhal Chowk in the Raipur area on Sunday. While two of Ravi's associates were injured. As soon as the incident came to light, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the DGP to take strict action in the matter. The police have arrested the main miscreant in an encounter within 24 hours. A total of 5 miscreants have been arrested in connection with the incident, the Uttarakhand CMO added.

Chief Minister Dhami said that there is no place for miscreants in Devbhoomi. The police have been instructed to take strict action in the matter. "Along with this, the illegal property, business of the miscreants and those having links with the miscreants are being investigated. A property report has been sought from the Municipal Corporation, MDDA. Law is doing its work. The government is standing with the victim's family to get them justice. Apart from this, the injured will be given proper treatment," as per the CMO.

As per the Uttarakhand CMO, Chief Minister Dhami has clearly warned those with criminal tendencies to leave Devbhoomi, otherwise, the government will be forced to take strict action. (ANI)

