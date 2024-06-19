Uttarakhand CS Radha Raturi convenes HPC Meeting for Pantnagar Airport Expansion

In the meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Radha Raturi on Tuesday instructed the officials to expedite the process of Pantnagar Airport Expansion. Radha has instructed the Uttarakhand Seed and Terai Development Corporation, Patna University, Public Works Department, SIDCUL, Agriculture Department and Terai State Farm to assess their assets and immediately send them to the government through their departments.

The Chief Secretary said that expanding the Pantnagar Airport and making it international is among the top priorities of the state government. "It is being regularly reviewed at the Center and State level", she added.

Radha Raturi further said that being a border area, it has strategic importance and it is also very important from the tourism point of view also distributed 500 saplings among the participants. (ANI)

