Left Menu

Uttarakhand CS Radha Raturi convenes HPC Meeting for Pantnagar Airport Expansion

In the meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Radha Raturi on Tuesday instructed the officials to expedite the process of Pantnagar Airport Expansion.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:08 IST
Uttarakhand CS Radha Raturi convenes HPC Meeting for Pantnagar Airport Expansion
High Powered Meeting for Pantnagar Airport Expansion (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Radha Raturi on Tuesday instructed the officials to expedite the process of Pantnagar Airport Expansion. Radha has instructed the Uttarakhand Seed and Terai Development Corporation, Patna University, Public Works Department, SIDCUL, Agriculture Department and Terai State Farm to assess their assets and immediately send them to the government through their departments.

The Chief Secretary said that expanding the Pantnagar Airport and making it international is among the top priorities of the state government. "It is being regularly reviewed at the Center and State level", she added.

Radha Raturi further said that being a border area, it has strategic importance and it is also very important from the tourism point of view also distributed 500 saplings among the participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024