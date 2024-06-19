Tripura: 67 retired police officers to get re-employment for immigration duty

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed that as many as 67 retired police officers of the state will be recruited on a contractual basis for deployment in immigration duties at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala, Indo-Bangla International Railway Station, and Immigration Check Posts (ICP) located at Nischintapur. Chowdhury, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said that the proposal was approved in the meeting of the state council of ministers held on Tuesday.

"Often, we are asked when the international flight services will be operational at MBB Airport, Agartala. The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed us that the required strength of CISF for flight operations couldn't be provided at this point. The Ministry has advised us to deploy security personnel from the Tripura Home Department for immigration duty. To ensure enough deployment in those posts, the cabinet has decided to give re-employment to 67 veteran police officials who are retired from service. The recruitment will be done on a contractual basis," the Transport Minister said. Further elaborating on their duty, he said, "They will be deployed in Agartala airport and Nischintapur railway station, which is the transit point between India and Bangladesh for movement of goods and passengers. Apart from that, they will also receive postings at the Sabroom Integrated Check Post. The total strength of the police officials who will be posted in these three locations stands at 85."

The minister further said that the list of names of the officers will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Once the Home Ministry approves the list we will send, we can proceed further on beginning the flight and railway services with Bangladesh from Agartala Railway Station and Nischintapur Railway Station," he added. (ANI)

