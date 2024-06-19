Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Nalanda University campus in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University at Bihar's Rajgir on Wednesday.

PM Modi to inaugurate Nalanda University campus in Bihar today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University at Bihar's Rajgir on Wednesday. According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister will visit the Ruins of Nalanda at around 9.45 am. The ruins of Nalanda were declared a UN Heritage Site in 2016.

At around 10.30 am, he will inaugurate the Nalanda new campus. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent people, including the heads of missions from 17 countries.

The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international center, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others. The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. It has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be among the first residential universities in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

