Ensure food security and improve efficiency of food distribution across country: Pralhad Joshi

As a precursor to the 3rd edition of World Food India, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan, along with Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways, Shri Ravneet Singh, launched the official website and mobile application for World Food India 2024. This significant event is set to take place from September 19th to 22nd, 2024.

In his keynote address, Shri Chirag Paswan emphasized the crucial role of the food processing sector in reducing agricultural wastage, enhancing value addition, ensuring food security, and strengthening the supply chain from farm to fork. He highlighted the Government of India's comprehensive approach to the sector’s development, focusing on the goal of Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) and Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Shri Paswan detailed the Ministry’s implementation of flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS), and the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) to support and sustain sector growth. He announced that World Food India, the nation’s largest food event, aims to foster collaboration and partnerships among global and Indian food sector stakeholders.

Reflecting on the success of World Food India 2023, which saw 1,208 exhibitors, 715 international buyers from 90 countries, and 75,000 attendees, Shri Paswan expressed optimism for the 2024 edition. The previous event featured over 16,000 B2B/B2G meetings, roundtable discussions, 47 thematic sessions, MoU signings, exhibitions, and a startup grand challenge, showcasing India's food processing capabilities on a global platform.

In his special address, Shri Ravneet Singh highlighted the transformative potential of advancements in food processing technologies in converting agricultural wealth into economic strength. He pointed out the government’s proactive stance in promoting investments through various reforms and leveraging India’s vast market and dynamic young workforce.

Shri Singh emphasized that the upcoming mega event would bring together stakeholders from all facets of the food industry, including manufacturers, producers, investors, policymakers, and global organizations. This gathering aims to foster collaboration and innovation, driving significant advancements and strengthening India’s position in the global food ecosystem.

Smt. Anita Praveen, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, underscored that World Food India 2024 is an industry-driven, inclusive event. She expressed gratitude for the tremendous participation in the previous edition and extended an invitation to senior government dignitaries, global investors, business leaders, and stakeholders from across the food processing spectrum to the four-day flagship event.

The launch of the website and mobile application for World Food India 2024 marks a significant step towards engaging stakeholders and providing them with easy access to event information, ensuring a successful and impactful gathering aimed at transforming India's food processing sector.