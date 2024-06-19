Rand Water's infrastructure maintenance to be began

Rand Water is set to begin a significant infrastructure maintenance project starting this Saturday and lasting until the end of July. This maintenance is a part of the utility's proactive plan for the upcoming winter season.

Importance of Proactive Maintenance

The water utility emphasizes the necessity of proactive maintenance to:

Preserve Quality and Integrity: Ensuring that the infrastructure remains in good condition.

Reduce Long-term Costs: Lowering future maintenance expenses by addressing issues early.

Extend Lifespan: Increasing the durability and functionality of water infrastructure and assets.

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply: Providing a reliable water supply for current and future generations.

Maintenance Strategy

Rand Water has a comprehensive Asset Management Strategy focusing on:

Technical Maintenance: Addressing technical aspects to maintain operational efficiency.

Asset Lifecycle Management: Managing the entire lifecycle of assets to maximize value.

Planned and Unplanned Maintenance: Conducting scheduled proactive maintenance to prevent issues and responding to unforeseen problems as they arise.

Schedule and Impact

Start Date: This Saturday.

Initial Area: Eikenhof System in Mogale.

Customer Impact: No expected interruptions for customers in the initial maintenance phase.

Customer Communication and Contingency Plans

Rand Water has:

Notified Municipal Customers: Engaged with municipalities and provided a 21-day notice for planning.

Advised on Contingency Plans: Encouraged municipalities to prepare for and manage water storage and supply during maintenance.

Continuous Updates: Committed to providing updates throughout the maintenance period.

Further Information

Municipalities are urged to inform their residents about the potential impacts on water supply and the contingency measures in place.

By undertaking this maintenance, Rand Water aims to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of its water supply systems, ultimately benefiting all its customers.