High-Stakes Trial: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Justice Amidst National Turmoil

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to attend the opening session of his criminal trial, where he faces charges of leading an insurrection with his contentious martial law declaration late last year.

The declaration, which lasted mere hours, resulted in chaos before being curtailed by parliamentary intervention, leading to Yoon's impeachment and removal from office. The trial, taking place at the Seoul Central District Court, could lead to serious penalties for Yoon, including life imprisonment.

The controversy has highlighted severe political divisions within South Korea, affecting everything from societal harmony to military operations. As the nation anticipates a snap election, Yoon's ongoing influence and the consequences of his actions remain in sharp focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)