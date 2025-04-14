Domestic News: U.S. Actions and Intriguing Developments

The U.S. State Department recently confirmed that a Maryland resident deported to El Salvador is currently 'alive and secure' in a terrorism confinement facility. This update comes after a U.S. judge requested daily updates on the Trump administration's efforts to facilitate his return, as Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported despite protective orders.

In other developments, the Trump administration has faced scrutiny for publicly categorizing detainees as gang members without presenting evidence in court. Notably, a 24-year-old Salvadoran man was accused of being a top MS-13 gang leader following an FBI raid in Virginia.

In New York, a tragic plane crash resulted in the death of at least one person. Meanwhile, a Harrisburg man is set to face arson charges after allegedly setting fire to the Pennsylvania governor's residence. Finally, more suspected gang members have been deported as the U.S. maintains its crackdown on foreign gangs.

