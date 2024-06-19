Left Menu

JM Financial Backs Modish Tractoraurkisan with Rs 40 Crore Investment

JM Financial Private Equity has invested Rs 40 crore in Modish Tractoraurkisan to boost brand-building, marketing, and distribution. This move aims to strengthen Modish's farm equipment brand Balwaan Krishi in the face of declining farm sizes, labor scarcity, and rising costs, according to Darius Pandole of JM Financial.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:13 IST
JM Financial Backs Modish Tractoraurkisan with Rs 40 Crore Investment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

JM Financial Private Equity announced on Wednesday its Rs 40 crore investment in Modish Tractoraurkisan, a manufacturer of agri-machines and tools.

This financial boost is expected to enhance Modish Tractoraurkisan's branding, marketing, and distribution, thereby solidifying its position in the farm equipment market. 'India has been experiencing a steady decline in the average size of farm landholdings, along with increasing labour scarcity and rising labour costs. As a result, the industry is seeing a rise in small farm tools, driven by increasing farmer awareness enabled by internet penetration....Balwaan aims to become a leading farm equipment brand in the country,' said Darius Pandole, MD & CEO, Private Equity & Equity AIFs, JM Financial.

Founded by Rohit Bajaj and Shubham Bajaj, Balwaan is addressing the industry's various challenges by offering pre-sales advisory, quality products, post-sales training, and after-sales service under one umbrella.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024