JM Financial Backs Modish Tractoraurkisan with Rs 40 Crore Investment
JM Financial Private Equity has invested Rs 40 crore in Modish Tractoraurkisan to boost brand-building, marketing, and distribution. This move aims to strengthen Modish's farm equipment brand Balwaan Krishi in the face of declining farm sizes, labor scarcity, and rising costs, according to Darius Pandole of JM Financial.
- Country:
- India
JM Financial Private Equity announced on Wednesday its Rs 40 crore investment in Modish Tractoraurkisan, a manufacturer of agri-machines and tools.
This financial boost is expected to enhance Modish Tractoraurkisan's branding, marketing, and distribution, thereby solidifying its position in the farm equipment market. 'India has been experiencing a steady decline in the average size of farm landholdings, along with increasing labour scarcity and rising labour costs. As a result, the industry is seeing a rise in small farm tools, driven by increasing farmer awareness enabled by internet penetration....Balwaan aims to become a leading farm equipment brand in the country,' said Darius Pandole, MD & CEO, Private Equity & Equity AIFs, JM Financial.
Founded by Rohit Bajaj and Shubham Bajaj, Balwaan is addressing the industry's various challenges by offering pre-sales advisory, quality products, post-sales training, and after-sales service under one umbrella.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)