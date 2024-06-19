JM Financial Backs Modish Tractoraurkisan with Rs 40 Crore Investment

JM Financial Private Equity announced on Wednesday its Rs 40 crore investment in Modish Tractoraurkisan, a manufacturer of agri-machines and tools.

This financial boost is expected to enhance Modish Tractoraurkisan's branding, marketing, and distribution, thereby solidifying its position in the farm equipment market. 'India has been experiencing a steady decline in the average size of farm landholdings, along with increasing labour scarcity and rising labour costs. As a result, the industry is seeing a rise in small farm tools, driven by increasing farmer awareness enabled by internet penetration....Balwaan aims to become a leading farm equipment brand in the country,' said Darius Pandole, MD & CEO, Private Equity & Equity AIFs, JM Financial.

Founded by Rohit Bajaj and Shubham Bajaj, Balwaan is addressing the industry's various challenges by offering pre-sales advisory, quality products, post-sales training, and after-sales service under one umbrella.

