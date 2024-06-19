Left Menu

Kerala's Fiscal Path: Aiming for Financial Consolidation Amidst Pensioner Benefits Debate

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal affirmed the state's commitment to fiscal consolidation while addressing the assembly. He responded to allegations by the Opposition about negligence towards employees, pensioners, and teachers, promising timely benefit distribution upon financial improvement. Balagopal also countered claims against the Medisep insurance scheme.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:24 IST
Kerala's Fiscal Path: Aiming for Financial Consolidation Amidst Pensioner Benefits Debate
finance minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal underscored the state's ongoing efforts towards fiscal consolidation, assuring that all entitled benefits for employees, pensioners, and teachers will be provided as the financial situation ameliorates. His statements came in response to the Congress-led UDF's accusations of the government neglecting its staff and retirees.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan highlighted the delay in new pay commission appointments and the pendency in disbursing the dearness allowance (DA) and arrears from the previous pay revision. Satheesan also criticized the Medisep insurance scheme's limitations.

Balagopal refuted these claims, stating that substantial portions of the revised salaries and DA have already been paid, and praised Kerala's economic resilience despite multiple crises. Claims about the Medisep scheme's inefficiency were also disputed, with Balagopal asserting that 97% of claims had been honored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024