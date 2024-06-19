Kerala's Fiscal Path: Aiming for Financial Consolidation Amidst Pensioner Benefits Debate

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal underscored the state's ongoing efforts towards fiscal consolidation, assuring that all entitled benefits for employees, pensioners, and teachers will be provided as the financial situation ameliorates. His statements came in response to the Congress-led UDF's accusations of the government neglecting its staff and retirees.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan highlighted the delay in new pay commission appointments and the pendency in disbursing the dearness allowance (DA) and arrears from the previous pay revision. Satheesan also criticized the Medisep insurance scheme's limitations.

Balagopal refuted these claims, stating that substantial portions of the revised salaries and DA have already been paid, and praised Kerala's economic resilience despite multiple crises. Claims about the Medisep scheme's inefficiency were also disputed, with Balagopal asserting that 97% of claims had been honored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)