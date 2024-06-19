Youth Congress Brings Relief Amid Delhi Heatwave on Rahul Gandhi's Birthday

Amid a relentless heatwave gripping the national capital, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) stepped up to provide relief on Wednesday by distributing air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi, marking the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The IYC, in a statement, said it supplied around 70 coolers at their central office in Delhi. 'In light of the intense heat, on Rahul Gandhi's birthday, we distributed air coolers to the city's shelter homes. Additionally, copies of the Constitution were handed out, and cold water services were organized across many districts of Delhi,' stated IYC president Srinivas BV.

Coco Padhi, IYC national general secretary in-charge, mentioned that various social programmes, including blood donation camps and tree planting activities, were organized by all Youth Congress state units nationwide. Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, urged party workers to shun grand celebrations and focus on humanitarian efforts and charity instead.

The initiative comes as Delhi recorded its warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a significant rise above the season's normal of 34 degrees Celsius logged in June 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)