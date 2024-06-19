Left Menu

New York Moms to Receive Paid Breaks for Breastfeeding Under New Law

New York State has enacted a law providing paid break time for mothers needing to express breast milk. Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the law mandates a paid half-hour for up to three years post-childbirth. The initiative aims to support working parents and applies to both public and private sectors.

PTI | Albany | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

New York moms returning to work post-childbirth will now benefit from a new law allowing paid break time for pumping breast milk. The law, effective Wednesday, was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul stated the law mandates employers provide a half-hour of paid break time for up to three years after childbirth, underscoring her commitment to family protections.

All state employers, both public and private, must inform employees of this benefit. The allotted break cannot be deducted from existing meal or paid breaks, ensuring comprehensive support for working parents.

