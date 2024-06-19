CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Promises Delivered: Rs 4500 for 7,280 Women in Himachal

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the release of Rs 3.27 crore for the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana on Wednesday, fulfilling an election promise.

The scheme offers a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 18-59, impacting 7,280 beneficiaries with a three-month installment of Rs 4500 each.

''Over 48,000 women have already benefited from this initiative, with a total budget allocation of Rs 23 crore,'' stated CM Sukhu during an event in Haroli, Una district, where he handed out cheques to beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of misleading women and creating obstacles in the scheme's implementation.

''Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur frequently questioned the scheme, but our government has effectively eliminated corruption and ensured the Samman Nidhi is delivered,'' Sukhu claimed.

Highlighting the impact, Sukhu noted, ''While the central government provides Rs 6,000 annually to farmers, the Congress Government in Himachal Pradesh is giving Rs 18,000 per year to eligible women, ensuring their dignity and independent management of expenses.''

Emphasizing public service over political gains, the state government remains committed to providing Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, according to the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri praised the government for thwarting BJP's efforts to halt the scheme, further ensuring the trustworthiness of the current administration.

