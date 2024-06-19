"Problem is with NTA and not NEET," Annamalai amid "irregularities" in medical entrance exam

Amidst the alleged irregularities related to medical entrance examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results and paper leak, K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP President said that the problem is with National Testing Agency (NTA) and not the NEET examination. While speaking at the press conference in Chennai, K Annamalai spoke about issues related to the NEET exam and said, "In Gujarat, Bihar, and Delhi we can see some arrests in the NEET examination issue. A few issues have been raised against the NEET exam. The question paper was leaked, and 1563 candidates were given grace marks."

He added further, "Today, the Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has given assurance on it. There is no problem with the NEET exam, it's about NTA. 89,426 students have passed the NEET examination from Tamil Nadu. The Union minister said that re-examination will be conducted, if some mistakes have happened or if anyone is involved in the malpractice they will be punished." Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre and NTA that if there is any negligence in conducting the NEET-UG, 2024 exam, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

"If there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with. All these matters ought not to be treated as adversarial litigation," observed a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti. Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of the question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the question of NEET-UG 2024.

The apex court, while hearing fresh petitions relating to alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET-UG, 2024 exam on May 5 this year, issued notices and sought a response from NTA within two weeks. It has tagged these pleas, along with several petitions pending before it and posted them for hearing on July 8.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5. Last week, the NTA told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who got "grace marks" to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for the exam will be cancelled and the students will have a chance to reappear for the exam.

"Exam will be conducted on June 23 and result will be declared before June 30," NTA had told the apex court. The apex court had already refused to stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024. (ANI)

