Canada's Bold Move to Ban Open-Net Salmon Farms by 2029

Canada will prohibit open-net salmon farms along British Columbia's coast by 2029 to protect dwindling wild Pacific salmon populations, as announced by the federal fisheries and oceans minister. Starting July 1, only closed-containment systems on land or sea will be eligible for salmon aquaculture licenses in the region.

Updated: 20-06-2024 02:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 02:10 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Canada will ban open-net salmon farms off the coast of British Columbia by the middle of 2029 in order to help protect declining wild Pacific salmon populations, the federal minister of fisheries and oceans said on Wednesday.

From July 1 this year only closed-containment systems on land or in the sea will be considered for salmon aquaculture licences in coastal British Columbia.

