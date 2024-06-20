Canada's Bold Move to Ban Open-Net Salmon Farms by 2029

Canada will ban open-net salmon farms off the coast of British Columbia by the middle of 2029 in order to help protect declining wild Pacific salmon populations, the federal minister of fisheries and oceans said on Wednesday.

From July 1 this year only closed-containment systems on land or in the sea will be considered for salmon aquaculture licences in coastal British Columbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)