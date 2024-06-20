Left Menu

North Korea and Russia Forge Strategic Defense Pact

North Korea and Russia have signed a strategic partnership agreement pledging mutual military assistance in case of armed aggression. The pact also prohibits treaties with third countries that could harm either nation's interests. The agreement covers cooperation in areas such as nuclear energy, space exploration, and food and energy security.

Updated: 20-06-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 07:27 IST
North Korea and Russia agreed to provide all available military assistance if the other side faces armed aggression, under an agreement signed by their leaders, the North's KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The two countries will not sign any treaty with a third country that infringes on the interests of the other and will not allow their territories to be used by any country to harm the other's security and sovereignty, KCNA said, citing the agreement. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday before announcing the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

KCNA on Thursday released the full text of the agreement, which also included cooperation on nuclear energy, space exploration, food and energy security.

