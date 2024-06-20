Left Menu

"PM Modi does what he says...": Madhya Pradesh CM on Cabinet approving MSP for Kharif crops

After the Cabinet approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Kumar Yadav referred to it as an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action matches his words.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Kumar Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Cabinet approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Kumar Yadav referred to it as an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action matches his words. "Today the cabinet has approved the MSP for at least 14 Kharif crops, we would have never imagined that the paddy's new MSP would be Rs 23 per quintal. This is an example PM Modi does what he says," the Chief Minister told ANI on Wednesday.

"The new MSP of cotton is Rs 7,121 per quintal. It is Rs 501 more than the last MSP," he added. Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25.

The MSP for 14 Kharif season crops including paddy, ragi, bajra, jowar, maize and cotton will have a financial implication of Rs two lakh crore for the government and entail a gain of Rs 35,000 crore to farmers over the previous season has been increased. The government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses viz. niger seed (Rs. 983/- per quintal) followed by sesamum (Rs 632/- per quintal) and tur/arhar (Rs 550/- per quintal), according to an Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

