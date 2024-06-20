Left Menu

Telangana: Man stabbed to death near wine shop in Hyderabad

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons under Asif Nagar police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:15 IST
Telangana: Man stabbed to death near wine shop in Hyderabad
Visuals of the Telangana Police at crime scene in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons in the Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday night, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem (31).

According to the police, he was allegedly consuming alcohol near a wine shop in Asif Nagar, when he was attacked by several unidentified persons. Inspector Venkateshwarlu of Asif Nagar police station said a total of three people have been identified in connection with the case and the body of the deceased has been shifted for postmortem.

"The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem (31). He was consuming alcohol near a wine shop. Unidentified persons suddenly came and stabbed him. We identified three accused and the probe is on. The deceased's body has been shifted for postmortem," the official told reporters. Further investigation is underway in the case and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024