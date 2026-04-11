Haryana Police Crackdown on Social Media's Gun Culture
Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal warned against promoting gun culture and objectionable social media content. Between January and April 2023, over 6,083 URLs were removed. Content threatening Haryana's peace and image will result in strict legal action. The state prioritizes social harmony and responsible online behavior.
- Country:
- India
The Director General of Police in Haryana, Ajay Singhal, has issued a stern warning to individuals promoting gun culture and objectionable content on social media, declaring that offenders will face strict consequences.
From January to April 2023, the police have taken down more than 6,083 URLs that were deemed misleading or disruptive, according to official reports. Platforms affected include Meta, YouTube, X, Telegram, and others. Singhal stressed that glorifying violence and spreading fake information undermines social harmony and distorts the state's image.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the state government are prioritizing efforts to maintain peace and a positive social environment. Ajay Singhal appealed to citizens, particularly youth and content creators, to contribute positively and responsibly on social media channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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