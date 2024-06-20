'Today Yoga has reached every household...our heritage has been honoured': Ramdev

Several youths demonstrated different Yoga 'asanas' (poses) under the guidance of Yoga Guru Ramdev at an event here in the national capital on Thursday, ahead of the International Yoga Day. Ramdev said that Yoga has existed for centuries and they are spreading it among the common people.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proposing the International Day for Yoga at the United Nations and said that it generated awareness and respect for Yoga. Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "Yoga has been here for centuries...We became the medium to spread it...Today, Yoga has reached everyone in every household. The Prime Minister proposed it in the UN to honour Yoga and now we can celebrate International Yoga Day."

"An awareness and respect has been generated towards Yoga. The heritage of knowledge of our ancestors has been honored. It has benefitted the world a lot. Lifestyle diseases or chronic diseases and mental stress are being managed properly because of Yoga," he added. Further elaborating on the benefits of performing yoga, Ramdev said it makes people stress-free, and those in critical and challenging jobs should do yoga every day.

"When one will perform Yogasan, Pranayam, and meditation every day, they will be stress-free...Anyone who is in a critical and challenging job should perform Yoga every day. There is only one way to a stress-free life, to perform yoga and lead a peaceful life," he further stated. Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives.

Meanwhile, several events are being held across the country ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organised Yoga Mahotsav 2024 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Thursday.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant elaborated on the preparations for the International Yoga Day in the state. He said that celebrations will take place centered around the theme of 'Yoga for Self and Society'. "We are celebrating International Yoga Day on 21st June...This year, from primary schools to high schools, from village panchayat to every village - we are celebrating International Yoga Day across Goa. The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Directorate of AYUSH, and Directorate of Education are coming together for Yoga Day. Preparations are good. Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Brahmeshanand Swami Yoga Samiti, Prajapati Brahma Kumaris Yoga Samiti, Art of Living - all such organizations have been giving Yoga training for the last 8-10 days," he said on Thursday.

"The government will provide Yoga teachers free of cost wherever required. We are also having programs across the state to promote Year of Millets. The Directorate of Sports will also provide support to those who want to conduct Yoga sessions even after Yoga Day...We are celebrating Yoga Day in Goa on the theme of 'Yoga for Self and Society'," he added. In Gujarat, Minister Rushikesh Patel also spoke about the preparations and said that Yoga Day will be celebrated in all government offices at all levels.

"The world is celebrating Yoga Day on June 21 and it is celebrated across the country also... CM Bhupendra Patel will celebrate Yoga Day from Kutch's Nadabet. Yoga Day will be celebrated in all government offices at all levels," said the Gujarat Minister. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. Not just in India, but Yoga events are also being organised in other countries.

The Indian Embassy in the US organized a Yoga session in Washington, DC ahead of International Day of Yoga. A large number of people participated in the Yoga session at The Wharf in Washington, DC. The Indian Embassy in Nepal also organized a Yoga demonstration on the banks of Phewa Lake in Pokhara to celebrate the 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga. (ANI)

