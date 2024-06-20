EU Imposes 14th Sanctions Package on Russia Amid Ukraine War

EU countries agreed a 14th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, diplomats said on Thursday, including a ban on transshipments of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Belgium, which holds the European Union presidency until July 1, said on the X platform that the package "maximises the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes".

