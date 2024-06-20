EU Imposes 14th Sanctions Package on Russia Amid Ukraine War
EU countries have introduced their 14th package of sanctions against Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. This latest round includes a prohibition on the transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Belgium, currently holding the EU presidency, stated the package aims to close existing loopholes.
EU countries agreed a 14th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, diplomats said on Thursday, including a ban on transshipments of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Belgium, which holds the European Union presidency until July 1, said on the X platform that the package "maximises the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes".
