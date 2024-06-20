Filippo Grandi Warns of Worsening Sudan Crisis as Conflict Continues

On his second visit to Sudan since the outbreak of war last year, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi issued a stark warning: without concerted peace efforts, many more people will flee the brutal conflict in Sudan into neighbouring countries. Grandi's visit to refugee camps and displacement centres in Kosti, White Nile State, highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis as over a million people have sought refuge there since the fighting began.

"The level of suffering is truly unconscionable,’’ said Grandi. “Sudan is the definition of a perfect storm: shocking human rights atrocities, with millions uprooted by this insane war and other wars that came before it. A terrible famine is looming, and severe floods will soon hamper aid deliveries even more. We are losing a generation to this war, yet peace efforts are not working.”

During his visit, Grandi expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in El Fasher, North Darfur, and reported atrocities against civilians in Al Jazira State. He emphasized the plight of civilians trapped in conflict zones, unable to escape to safety.

“Civilians did not start this war, yet they pay the price for it. We need the warring parties to stop targeting them and to immediately facilitate humanitarian access to communities that require life-saving aid,” said Grandi.

The statistics underscore the severity of the crisis: nine million people have been displaced since the conflict began, making Sudan the world's most urgent displacement crisis. Nearly two million have fled the country, seeking refuge in neighbouring nations.

“Military leaders, and those with influence over them, must make peace a priority. Without it, people will keep fleeing into neighbouring countries, like Chad and South Sudan, which are only just emerging from their own conflicts and simply cannot cope with millions more mouths to feed. The stability of the region is at stake.”

Grandi described the abysmal conditions in overcrowded refugee camps, former schools, and makeshift sites where displaced people are at high risk of disease. The arrival of large numbers of refugees has strained the resources of host communities.

Grandi praised the generosity of these host communities and urged international donors to continue and increase their support for the humanitarian response. “So many people are trapped in a tragic cycle of displacement, lives upended by war time and again. Youth and women leaders spoke to me of their hopes for an education, job opportunities, prospects for the future. That takes investment, and it is worth it to build a better future for Sudan.”

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the call for peace becomes ever more urgent. Without a cessation of hostilities and substantial international aid, the situation in Sudan and its impact on the region will continue to deteriorate.