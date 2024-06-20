Left Menu

Bajaj Markets Teams Up with Quicko for Seamless Tax Filing Experience

Bajaj Markets has partnered with Quicko to offer a seamless e-filing experience. This collaboration provides users options for DIY or expert-assisted tax filing, both integrated with digital payment solutions. The platform offers convenient tools and calculators for comprehensive tax planning.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Markets, one of India's leading financial marketplaces, has unveiled a new income tax filing solution in collaboration with Quicko, a rapidly growing tax filing platform. This initiative aims to offer customers a seamless and accessible e-filing experience.

Quicko has earned a reputation for its user-friendly interface and extensive services. Through this partnership, Bajaj Markets customers can opt for 'Do It Yourself' plans or 'Get Help' for expert-assisted tax filing. The DIY plans include options to directly import investment data from broker platforms, while the expert-assisted plans offer virtual meetings with tax professionals on the MEET platform to discuss finances and investments.

A key feature of this service is the ease of digital payments through UPI or card. Quicko also provides advanced tools and calculators to estimate income tax and advance tax liabilities, offering a comprehensive solution for tax planning and filing. Visit the Bajaj Markets website to get started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

