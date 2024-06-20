Bajaj Markets Teams Up with Quicko for Seamless Tax Filing Experience

Bajaj Markets, one of India's leading financial marketplaces, has unveiled a new income tax filing solution in collaboration with Quicko, a rapidly growing tax filing platform. This initiative aims to offer customers a seamless and accessible e-filing experience.

Quicko has earned a reputation for its user-friendly interface and extensive services. Through this partnership, Bajaj Markets customers can opt for 'Do It Yourself' plans or 'Get Help' for expert-assisted tax filing. The DIY plans include options to directly import investment data from broker platforms, while the expert-assisted plans offer virtual meetings with tax professionals on the MEET platform to discuss finances and investments.

A key feature of this service is the ease of digital payments through UPI or card. Quicko also provides advanced tools and calculators to estimate income tax and advance tax liabilities, offering a comprehensive solution for tax planning and filing. Visit the Bajaj Markets website to get started.

