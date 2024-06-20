"Greetings to everyone...": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday extended greetings to people, saying that there has been an awareness across the globe regarding Yoga since the time PM Modi started Yoga Day and our government is also participating in it. CM Yadav said, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Yoga Day. Since the time PM Modi started Yoga Day, there has been awareness in the world regarding Yoga. Our government is also participating in it. Districts have been assigned to all the state ministers for tomorrow and where there are no ministers, the administrative officers have been given responsibility of the program."

"Tomorrow is also the day for the Sun to move towards 'Dakshinayan'. My greetings to everyone for the same," CM added. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Several Yoga events are being organised at various places in India and even outside the country ahead of International Yoga Day. Besides, several youths demonstrated different Yoga 'asanas' (poses) under the guidance of Yoga Guru Ramdev at an event here in the national capital on Thursday, ahead of International Yoga Day.

Ramdev said that Yoga existed for centuries and they were spreading it among the common people. He also praised PM Modi for proposing the International Day for Yoga at the United Nations and said that it generated awareness and respect for Yoga. "Yoga has been here for centuries...We became the medium to spread it...Today, Yoga has reached everyone in every household. The Prime Minister proposed it in the UN to honour Yoga and now we can celebrate International Yoga Day," Ramdev told ANI.

"An awareness and respect has been generated towards Yoga. The heritage of knowledge of our ancestors has been honoured. It has benefited the world a lot. Lifestyle diseases or chronic diseases and mental stress are being managed properly because of Yoga," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives. PM Modi also shared a set of videos showing various 'Asanas' on X, describing their benefits. (ANI)

