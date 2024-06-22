Northern Coalfields Limited, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital sign grant agreement

To provide better facilities to cancer patients, an agreement (MoU) was concluded between Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) and Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Center, Lanka (MPMMCC) and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Lahartara (HBCH) on Saturday. Under this, NCL will provide necessary financial assistance for the purchase of state of the art medical equipment in both the hospitals, which will also help in updating and strengthening the existing facilities and increasing some new facilities.

It is noteworthy that since the inauguration, more than 1 lakh cancer patients have been registered in the units of Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi, MPMMCC and HBCH. Keeping in view the increasing number of patients, hospital is making continuous efforts to increase patient facilities in the institute. In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between NCL and MPMMCC and HBCH on Saturday, under which NCL will provide Rs. 14.49 crore to the hospital administration under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

From this amount, new and ultra-modern equipment will be purchased in the Lab, Radiology, Transfusion Medicine and CSSD departments of the hospital. On this occasion, Ministry of Coal Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar, NCL CMD B Sairam, Varanasi Chief Development Officer Manish Kumar, Ministry of Coal Joint Director Himanshu Nagpal, Head of CSR Department, NCL Satinder Kumar, Chief Administrative Officer, Cancer Hospital Rakesh Kumar Singh Gautam and Public Relations Officer, Akhilesh Pandey Biresh Choubey were present.

Director Hospital Satyajit Pradhan said that MPMMCC and HBCH are moving ahead keeping the three fundamental principles of Tata Memorial Centre, that is service, education and research at the centre. "We are thankful to NCL for standing with us in the fight of Tata Memorial Centre against cancer. This agreement will bring together two units of Tata Memorial Centre, MPMMCC & HBCH at Varanasi and NCL. As the relationship between the two becomes stronger, service to humanity will also get strengthened," he said.

"The funds received under CSR will not only increase facilities for cancer patients visiting the hospital, but will also strengthen the current services. Our aim is to provide state of the art quality treatment to cancer patients of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states at Tata Memorial Centre Varanasi, so that patients do not have to wander to other cities and states for treatment and can get the convenience of getting treatment near home," he added. It is worth mentioning that NCL is a Singrauli based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, which is playing an important role in the country's energy security by producing more than 135 million tonnes of coal.

Last year, NCL gave new dimensions to health, education, skill development, employment generation, sports promotion and disabled welfare by spending Rs 157.87 crores under CSR. (ANI)

