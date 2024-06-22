India, Bangladesh start high-level border coordination talks in Kolkata

The 20th Inspector General Border Security Force-Regional Commander Border Guard Bangladesh level Border Coordination Conference between the Border Security Forces of India and Bangladesh has started in Kolkata on Saturday. In this conference, the Border Defence Forces of India and Bangladesh will discuss border disputes, cross-border crimes, illegal infiltration, and other issues related to border management.

The Bangladesh delegation led by Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, SGP, SPP, PBGM, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South Western Region, Jessore, arrived in India from ICP Petrapole Saturday morning. On reaching Petrapole, he was welcomed by the DIG of BSF Sector Headquarters Kolkata and the BSF jawans gave a guard of honour, after which he left for Kolkata. He is accompanied by Brigadier General Khandaker Shafiquzzaman, PSC, Region Commander, Rangpur, North West Area, Rangpur and 10 other delegates.

A 14-member Indian delegation led by Shri Ayush Mani Tiwari, IPS, IG, BSF South Bengal Frontier, held talks with an 11-member Bangladeshi delegation led by Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, SGP, SPP, PBGM, ADDL DG, Region Commander, SW. In this conference, which started today, various issues of mutual interest for effective border management, including joint efforts against cross-border crime, pending development works of the border area, and measures to prevent illegal cross-border movement, were discussed between the two forces.

It may be noted that the annual Border Coordination Conference between the Border Guard Forces of India and Bangladesh is an important conference to resolve border disputes and enhance border management effectiveness. Such conferences contribute significantly in promoting a safer and more secure border environment, ensuring stability and prosperity in the region. In the conference, efforts will be made towards furthering bilateral relations and strengthening the spirit of cooperation between India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

