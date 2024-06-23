Left Menu

USS Theodore Roosevelt in South Korea for Joint Military Drills with Japan Amid North Korean Threats

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in South Korea for joint military exercises with Japan amid heightened threats from North Korea. The visit follows an alarming defense pact between Russia and North Korea, prompting South Korea to consider arming Ukraine. These drills aim to enhance readiness and interoperability among the allied forces.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 23-06-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 07:45 IST
USS Theodore Roosevelt in South Korea for Joint Military Drills with Japan Amid North Korean Threats
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The nuclear-powered USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in South Korea on Saturday, marking its participation in a three-way military exercise with Japan. The drills are intended to bolster preparedness against escalating North Korean threats, which have grown following a defense agreement with Russia.

The arrival of the Roosevelt strike group in Busan follows South Korea's summoning of the Russian ambassador over a significant defense pact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The deal vows mutual defense support in wartime, prompting South Korea to consider supporting Ukraine militarily, which could strain relations with Moscow.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan announced the Freedom Edge drills after their defense chiefs met in June in Singapore. Rear Admiral Christopher Alexander emphasized that the exercises aim to enhance tactical proficiency and interoperability to ensure readiness for any crisis. The ongoing joint drills highlight the allies' commitment to countering North Korean threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024