USS Theodore Roosevelt in South Korea for Joint Military Drills with Japan Amid North Korean Threats

The nuclear-powered USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in South Korea on Saturday, marking its participation in a three-way military exercise with Japan. The drills are intended to bolster preparedness against escalating North Korean threats, which have grown following a defense agreement with Russia.

The arrival of the Roosevelt strike group in Busan follows South Korea's summoning of the Russian ambassador over a significant defense pact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The deal vows mutual defense support in wartime, prompting South Korea to consider supporting Ukraine militarily, which could strain relations with Moscow.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan announced the Freedom Edge drills after their defense chiefs met in June in Singapore. Rear Admiral Christopher Alexander emphasized that the exercises aim to enhance tactical proficiency and interoperability to ensure readiness for any crisis. The ongoing joint drills highlight the allies' commitment to countering North Korean threats.

