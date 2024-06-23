GST Council to Reconstitute Key Groups as New Ministers Join
The GST Council needs to reconstitute three Group of Ministers (GoM) as new ministers from 11 states have joined. In the 53rd meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes with new ministers from states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Reconstitutions will focus on GST revenue analysis, real estate, and system reforms.
The GST Council is set to undergo significant changes with the induction of new ministers from 11 states, necessitating the reconstitution of three key Group of Ministers (GoM). This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 53rd GST Council meeting.
The latest additions to the Council include ministers from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha. This restructuring comes after the 52nd GST Council meeting held on October 7, 2023. Three GoMs focusing on GST revenue analysis, boosting the real estate sector under GST, and implementing system reforms will see new leadership.
While the GoM on GST rate rationalisation was reconstituted in February with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary as its convenor, other panels still require official notification. This includes the induction of new finance ministers from Odisha and Haryana into their respective GoMs. The GoM on real estate, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the system reforms panel will also see new entrants from states like Assam and Chhattisgarh.
