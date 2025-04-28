Tragedy in Rohini: Delhi's Slum Fire Sparks Political Backlash

A devastating fire in northwest Delhi's Rohini slum left two children dead and five others injured, as flames consumed over 800 densely packed shanties. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her deep sadness and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to assist those affected.

Local authorities, including the MLA and sub-divisional magistrate, promptly coordinated relief efforts by providing mobile toilets, medical aid, and food. Displaced families are being relocated to nearby schools, where temporary shelters and essential amenities are being arranged.

Meanwhile, political tension rose as the AAP criticized CM Gupta for her perceived slow response to the incident. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor defended her, noting that relief measures were initiated under her directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)