ESAF Bank's Dabba Savings Wins Bronze at Cannes Lions

ESAF Small Finance Bank's innovative Dabba Savings Account campaign has achieved global acclaim, securing a bronze award under the Sustainable Development Goals category at the prestigious Cannes Lions awards, announced Managing Director K Paul Thomas.

Aimed at promoting financial inclusion, the campaign is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and focuses on integrating unbanked women from economically disadvantaged areas into the formal banking system.

Typically, these women store their savings in rice canisters, known locally as dabba. To empower these individuals, the bank supplies specially designed canisters with hidden safes free of charge during community gatherings, where micro-savings accounts are also opened for them.

This initiative allows them to continue their savings habit safely, depositing their 'dabba' money in ESAF accounts managed through micro-ATMs with India's Aadhaar biometric technology. Encouraged by its success in South India, ESAF Bank plans to expand this model nationwide, furthering women's financial empowerment and inclusion.

