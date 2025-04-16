Himachal Pradesh Achieves Top Spot in Child Aadhaar Enrolment

Himachal Pradesh has garnered national acclaim for its leading role in child Aadhaar enrolment, achieving an impressive 64% coverage among children under five years. This achievement was highlighted during the 'Aadhaar Samvaad' event organized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in New Delhi.

The commendable milestone underscores the state's commitment to universal Aadhaar coverage with a particular focus on newborns. Special Aadhaar enrolment camps were organized across schools and health institutions, facilitated by robust coordination between district administrations and educational institutions. These efforts were complemented by awareness campaigns, educating communities about the benefits of Aadhaar enrolment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance for their innovative strategies that have driven these initiatives. The integration of Aadhaar enrolment at birth, linking healthcare delivery points with Aadhaar operators, has removed logistical barriers, significantly boosting enrolment rates. The commitment to digital innovation continues with plans to offer more online services, enhancing citizens' convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)