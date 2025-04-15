Left Menu

Meghalaya's Drive Towards Comprehensive Aadhaar Enrollment

The Meghalaya government is intensifying efforts to register around 6 lakh residents under the Aadhaar database to access development and welfare schemes. Despite slow progress in districts such as East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills, significant strides have been made, earning the state two awards for biometric updates.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Meghalaya government is ramping up its efforts to enroll nearly 6 lakh unregistered residents under the Aadhaar database. This push aims to ensure residents can access crucial development and welfare schemes, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

In East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills, enrollment rates remain low at 75% and 83%, leaving over 3.27 lakh people without Aadhaar registration. A senior official emphasized the urgency of bridging this gap, stating, 'We are working overtime to get everyone enrolled under the UIDAI, which allots the Aadhaar number. Currently, close to 28 lakh people are enrolled in the state.'

The government recently received two awards for exemplary performance in mandatory biometric updates and adult Aadhaar verification. State Nodal Officer Joram Beda praised the dedication of the Aadhaar team, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and ensure every resident has access to their unique identity and related government schemes.

