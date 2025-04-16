Left Menu

Himachal's Aadhaar Achievement: Leading the Nation in Child Enrolment

Himachal Pradesh has been recognized for achieving the highest Aadhaar enrolment rate among children in India. This success, credited to the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, was highlighted at the 'Aadhaar Samvaad' event. The state aims to enhance citizen services through digital technology innovations.

Shimla
In a significant achievement, Himachal Pradesh has been recognized for attaining the highest Aadhaar enrolment rate for children across India. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received the accolade, acknowledging the state's commitment to digital advancements.

The 'Aadhaar Samvaad' event, held in New Delhi by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), celebrated this feat. Dr. Nipun Jindal, director of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, represented the state in receiving the awards.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the crucial role played by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, noting that special enrolment camps and proactive coordination with various institutions were instrumental in achieving this milestone. He urged the department to continue enhancing digital service delivery for citizens.

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

