Delhi: 20 year old killed in altercation at friend's home

In an incident that occurred on a Sunday evening, a 20-year-old man named Raj Kapoor was killed after an altercation during a drinking session with friends at a residence in Khajan Basti, Mayapuri. According to police reports, a PCR call was received reporting a murder in the area.

Local police responded promptly and found the crime scene covered in blood with Raj Kapoor dead on the spot. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called in to investigate.

The initial investigation revealed that Raj had gone to his friend Kishan's rented place, where two other friends, Bablu and Prahlad, were also present. The group began drinking, which led to a quarrel. Kishan managed to stop the argument and went to take a bath. Upon returning, he found Raj dead in a pool of blood.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Mayapuri Police Station. Prahlad has been apprehended and teams have been formed to locate Bablu.

The exact sequence of events is still under investigation. In a similar incident, on June 11, three people had been arrested for allegedly killing a man in Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said.

Jouhar Abbas, a 25-year-old cab driver, was stabbed to death at Shastri Park on May 30. Abbas had no record of rivalry.

According to police, on May 30, the information was received at Shastri Park Police Station that one person was attacked by a blade in the vicinity of Wahid Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi. Jouhar Abbas was rushed to GTB Hospital with several incised wounds on his body and was declared dead.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered. A dedicated team was formed to investigate the matter and the arrests were made on June 11. (ANI)

