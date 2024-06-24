Covestro in Takeover Talks with ADNOC: A $67.57 Per Share Offer
Covestro has announced negotiations with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) regarding a takeover offer valued at 63 euros ($67.57) per share. This significant offer by the Emirates' energy company marks a potential major shift in the ownership structure of Covestro.
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Covestro's said on Monday it would negotiate with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) based on a takeover offer of 63 euros ($67.57) per share by the Emirates' energy company.
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covestro
- ADNOC
- takeover
- offer
- 63 euros
- $67.57
- share price
- Abu Dhabi
- energy company
- negotiations
Advertisement