Telangana Deputy CM Assures Support for Tortured Tribal Woman

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday met a tribal woman who was allegedly tortured by some individuals, including her sister, over several days in Nagarkurnool district. Vikramarka assured that the government would handle her medical treatment and provide additional aid.

Vikramarka visited the woman at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, where she had been transferred for advanced care following initial treatment at a state hospital.

The woman was reportedly assaulted by four individuals, including her sister and brother-in-law, after failing to show up for agricultural work. Vikramarka expressed his distress over the attack on the 27-year-old victim, and pledged that the government would support her until her full recovery.

In addition to medical assistance, the government vowed to provide housing under the Indiramma housing scheme, educational support for her children, and land for farming. The deputy chief minister stated that the culprits have already been jailed and that further stringent actions would follow once full information is gathered about the incident.

State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who previously met the victim at the Nagarkurnool hospital, accompanied Vikramarka during his visit. The woman was initially rescued after local villagers alerted the authorities.

