FIITJEE Faces Controversy Amid Financial Allegations

FIITJEE, a leading IIT coaching institute, has dismissed allegations of financial misconduct and money laundering as unfounded, labeling them as a conspiracy driven by competitors. Despite an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, FIITJEE maintains that accusations are based on baseless assumptions.

The ED conducted extensive searches on FIITJEE's premises, alleging significant discrepancies in the institute's financial operations. According to the agency, over Rs 200 crore was collected from students, with the service delivery falling short. FIITJEE insists it adheres to a well-defined fee structure and assures uninterrupted educational services.

FIITJEE's founder, D K Goel, claims the organization remains committed to quality education despite incurring losses. He refuted media reports about the closure of centers, attributing disruptions to external pressures. The ED reported cash and jewelry seizures during their probe, but FIITJEE asserts their legality and complete documentation in tax returns.

