FIITJEE Faces Controversy Amid Financial Allegations

FIITJEE, a prominent IIT coaching institute, refutes allegations of financial misconduct and money laundering, calling the accusations a competitor-driven conspiracy. The Enforcement Directorate's probes claim otherwise, highlighting unfulfilled educational services despite collecting substantial fees. FIITJEE insists on its operational integrity, pointing to legal documentation and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

FIITJEE, a leading IIT coaching institute, has dismissed allegations of financial misconduct and money laundering as unfounded, labeling them as a conspiracy driven by competitors. Despite an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, FIITJEE maintains that accusations are based on baseless assumptions.

The ED conducted extensive searches on FIITJEE's premises, alleging significant discrepancies in the institute's financial operations. According to the agency, over Rs 200 crore was collected from students, with the service delivery falling short. FIITJEE insists it adheres to a well-defined fee structure and assures uninterrupted educational services.

FIITJEE's founder, D K Goel, claims the organization remains committed to quality education despite incurring losses. He refuted media reports about the closure of centers, attributing disruptions to external pressures. The ED reported cash and jewelry seizures during their probe, but FIITJEE asserts their legality and complete documentation in tax returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

