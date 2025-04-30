Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Headless Poster Controversy

Senior Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized a controversial headless poster by Congress, linking it to Rahul Gandhi. Thakur emphasized support for PM Modi post-Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Sukhu countered by accusing Thakur of insensitivity during national mourning. Both parties underscore unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:55 IST
  • India

Political tensions intensified as a senior BJP figure in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, condemned Congress for posting a contentious headless poster on social media, suggesting Rahul Gandhi's involvement.

Thakur voiced the BJP's solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, criticizing Congress leaders for statements he believes harm national unity. He called for restraint and unity during this sensitive time.

Conversely, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused Thakur of insensitivity, alleging he was celebratory while the nation mourned, reiterating Congress's solidarity with the government against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

